Major news networks have called the battleground state of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, projecting him 46th "president-elect".

The victory was sealed after the Democratic nominee claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

CNN, Reuters, New York Times and CBS News called the race in his favour.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris will make history by becoming the first vice president-elect who is a woman, a Black and an Indian American.

Biden, 77, will be the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama.

His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office.

Biden said on Saturday he was honoured that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite.

President Donald Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing proof, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

"This election is far from over," he said in a statement.

State elections officials across the country say there has been no evidence of fraud.

Biden's projected victory came after four days of nail-biting suspense over the outcome of Tuesday's election, with the counting of votes in a handful of battleground states still going on thanks to a flood of mail-in ballots.

Elbow bumps and banging pots

As the news broke, loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides were staying and around the country.

"Worth every minute," of the wait, a Biden aide said, as campaign staff exchanged elbow bumps and air hugs in the lobby.

Cheers and applause was heard in neighborhoods in Washington, DC In one community, people emerged onto balconies, yelling, waving and banging pots. The wave of noise built as more people learned of the news.

Some were in tears. Music began to play, "we are the champions" blared.

In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, people clapped, honked car horns and erupted in screams of joy as the news spread of Biden's victory. Some residents danced on a building's fire escape, cheering while others screamed "yes!" as they passed by.