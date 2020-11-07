Democratic nominee Joe Biden is forecast to be the next president of the United States after beating incumbent Donald Trump in Tuesday's election.

In a bitter, drawn-out and close fought campaign, Biden benefited from a surge in Democrat votes via mail-in votes in key battleground states to give him a late victory after it seemed like Trump was on his way to staying in the White House in the early counting.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," now President-elect Biden acknowledged on Twitter.

The President-elect's victory also means that California Senator Kamala Harris, his running mate, will make history as the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to become vice president.

As of Saturday, the AP forecasts that Biden has picked up 284 electoral college votes, passing the 270 vote barrier needed to guarantee victory.

In what has been a record turnout, Biden has secured over 75 million votes as of this writing, the most in US presidential history, with 70 million voting for Trump, the second-most ever.

Biden’s path to victory was cemented after he flipped the all-important state of Pennsylvania after steadily chipping away at Trump’s early lead. Biden also flipped Georgia by a narrow margin over Trump.

The result is subject to recount bids, which are rarely successful in changing the result, and a legal challenge from Trump, who earlier prematurely claimed victory and later accused his opponents of faking ballots, without presenting evidence.

Trump, who demanded that votes stop being counted in states where he was leading, is expected to turn to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to dismiss the validity of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands, of absentee ballots. However, in the absence of any smoking gun evidence of irregularity, it is unlikely he will succeed in the courts.

The incumbent is only the fourth president to be unseated after only one term.

On Twitter, the US president spent much of his time on Twitter sharing accusations of fraud that were summarily labeled as ‘misleading’ by the social media network.

US elections have traditionally been marked by peaceful transitions to power even after hard fought campaigns between bitter rivals.

Many analysts have described a volatile situation and have not ruled out the threat of violence if political tensions spill over.

The uneasy road to victory

In a humiliating election for the nation’s pollsters and political analysts, predictions of a healthy Biden win in several key battlegrounds failed to materialise, fueling fears among Democrats that they were witnessing a repeat of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat to Trump.

Pollsters have predicted leads of six percent in Florida, which ultimately voted for Trump with a three percent lead, and ten percent in Wisconsin, which went to Biden by a fraction of a point.

However, as the count progressed, Democratic losses in Florida, Ohio, and Texas, were compensated for by Biden wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

These late gains came from absentee ballots, which overwhelmingly tilted towards the Democrats.

Trump, on the other hand, benefitted from a large on-the-day turnout, particularly in rural territories.

Despite the win, the result will give Biden a lot to ponder over as a progressive surge largely failed to materialise.

During a tenure marked with outbursts against mainly Hispanic immigrants, racial tensions, and mass protests over police brutality, Trump actually increased his voter share among both Hispanic and Black male voters, according to preliminary voter data.