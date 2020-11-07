With Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden in one of the most contentious presidential elections in US history, the question now is: What will Trump do next and what happens to the Republican Party?

By all indications, even though he won't be president for a second term, Trump is likely to continue exerting a huge influence upon both the media and the future of the American right.

In a Washington Post article speculating about the future of the GOP if Trump loses, a former Marco Rubio spokesperson was quoted saying that “Trump could be our party’s Iraq War,” adding, “I wonder if years from now we are nominating someone who had nothing to do with the Trump era.”

Apart from the fact that the Iraq War was hardly a career-ender for anyone involved in both parties, the idea shared by “never Trump” Republicans in addition to many Democrats is that Trump and anyone associated with him will be exorcised from the GOP once and for all upon being defeated.

However, after Trump exceeded the odds by turning out over 70 million to vote for him in the election, that scenario is wishful thinking. Trumpism was far from being repudiated or swept into the dustbin of history. It’s now part of America's furniture.

The expectation of a Trump-free GOP relies on a belief that Trump came out of nowhere. Trump did not change the radical corporatism and white identity politics of the Republican Party – he just aired it out in the open.

Now some of the party’s exiled neo-conservative ideologues are said to be pinning their hopes on Liz Cheney – former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter – to “restore their brand of conservatism after Trump”.

Again, it might be more wishful thinking.

Party kingmaker

Having molded the party into his own image over four years, it’s hard to imagine any candidate that doesn't have Trump’s blessing during the 2022 midterms or for that matter whoever wins the GOP nomination in 2024.

Not only that, he has left a template for anyone that follows him.

Trump plotted a highly successful political model by obtaining the presidency in one shot, capturing the media and driving every single news cycle. You do that, and you instantly have immense power. That skill alone transforms him into not only a cultural lightning rod but an agenda setter.

Much like former president Barack Obama’s staying power within the Democratic Party, Trump can conceivably position himself as Republican kingmaker, given his massive popularity with the party’s base.