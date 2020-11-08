Gli, the cross-eyed adorable cat that had been living in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque, has passed away at the age of 16.

The world-famous feline who made the Hagia Sophia her own is now part of the history of the iconic mosque.

"Hagia Sophia's cat Gli, who was being treated at a private veterinary clinic [Istanbul's] Levent [district] since September 24, unfortunately passed away due to her old age," Ali Yerlikaya, mayor of the Turkish metropolis, said on Twitter.

"We will never forget you, Gli," said Yerlikaya, posting a photograph of the cat, saying he was “deeply saddened.”