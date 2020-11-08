American sport stars have celebrated Joe Biden's victory, saying the election of the 46th president of the US has restored their faith in democracy after four tumultuous years under Donald Trump.

Athletes such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe took to social media to share their feelings after the US media monitoring the electoral vote count in key states like Pennsylvania declared Biden the winner.

"My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! Let's celebrate! Responsibly still," James posted on his Twitter page.

Trump has sparred numerous times with US athletes over the past four years, especially James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote.

Trump also criticised athletes for kneeling during the US anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joe Embiid used capital letters to express his faith in American democracy.

"Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off," Embiid wrote on Twitter.

'Your vote counts'

Basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson, who has been part owner of a number of Los Angeles sports franchises including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers, said he was celebrating for the third time in the past few weeks.