Thai protesters have called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn to reach out for dialogue as they gathered for the latest demonstration in months of protests, while counter-protesters chanted royalist slogans nearby.

"We hope you will change your behaviour once and for all and become a King of all people," rights lawyer and protest leader Arnon Nampa said in a letter to the king posted online on Sunday.

"I hope Your Majesty will open your mind and reach out to dialogue with us to solve the crises together."

Widespread protests

The Royal Palace was not available for comment. It has not commented since the start of the protests, but the king said a week ago that the protesters were still loved and that Thailand was a land of compromise.

Criticism of the monarchy can be punished with 15 years in jail under Thailand's lese majeste laws, but it has become widespread in recent weeks.

Protesters at Bangkok's Democracy Monument were asked to bring letters for the king. Some of the more than 1,000 who gathered there had folded letters into paper darts. Organisers have not said how the messages would be delivered.