Hundreds of people were reportedly detained in Minsk in the latest anti-government protests since a disputed August election returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to power.

After an initial gathering in the centre of the capital was dispersed on Sunday by security services, demonstrators spilled out across the city, with groups of protesters staging small demonstrations and holding the red and white flags of the opposition.

Chasing protesters

Videos showed black-clad security service members carrying batons chasing protesters and taking them away in vehicles.

In one shopping centre, law enforcement officials locked the doors and began spot searches of customers, looking for opposition banners and other materials.

Security services also stopped and searched cars.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre, which is not registered in Belarus, said around 360 people had been detained.