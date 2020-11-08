Police in ex-Soviet Georgia have fired water cannons and tear gas on thousands of demonstrators who have vowed permanent protests until a snap vote is called as the opposition accused the ruling party of rigging tightly contested parliamentary elections.

The ruling Georgian Dream party led by billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, which won the October 31 polls with a two-percent margin, has flatly denied the accusations of electoral fraud.

But all of Georgia's opposition parties have refused to enter the new parliament, sparking fears of another political crisis in the Caucasus nation where elections are often followed by accusations of fraud and mass demonstrations.

Live television footage showed riot police intervening in the protest, firing tear gas and water cannons without warning, after demonstrators threatened to blockade the building of Georgia's central election commission.

Georgia's rights ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria called on police "to stop using disproportionate force against demonstrators."

On Sunday afternoon, the main thoroughfare of the capital Tbilisi turned into a sea of Georgia's red-and-white five-cross flags as some 45,000 protesters gathered outside parliament, many wearing masks.

Later in the evening, protesters marched several kilometres (miles) across the city towards the central election commission premises.

"What Georgian Dream did during the elections amounts to a coup, we will force them to call new polls," said one of the demonstrators, 33-year-old pharmacist Theona Lanchava.

Pensioner Givi Baramidze, 70, said the elections were "the last straw" for Georgian Dream and it was time "to sweep them out".

In an unprecedented show of unity before the vote, the country's main opposition force, exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), agreed with smaller opposition groups to form a coalition government if elected.

"We demand the replacement of the totally discredited electoral administration and the holding of a fresh vote," one of the UNM's leaders, Salome Samadashvili, told AFP on Sunday.

"Our protests will be permanent and will encompass all of Georgia," another UNM leader, Nika Melia, told the rally.

Several thousand opposition supporters also rallied in the Black Sea city of Batumi to call for a new vote.

READ MORE:Georgia's ruling party claims election victory, opposition cries foul

Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has said the elections marked an "important milestone in Georgia's democratic development" and criticised the opposition for staging mass rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.