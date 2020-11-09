Many Iranians will quietly welcome Joe Biden’s victory as an avenue of possible relief from the crippling US sanctions and the maximum pressure policy of incumbent President Donald Trump. A Biden’s presidency would mean more diplomacy and less bullying and erratic decisions, they hope.

Yet, Iranians know well that the deeply-rooted tensions in US-Iran relations will not go away with a mere change of president.

President-elect Biden should also realise Iran is now a very different place to when Barack Obama left office.

Four years of additional US sanctions have damaged the economy and hardened politics, placing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) at the helm in all major power centres, turning Iran into a semi-military state.

The killing by the US of Iran’s top military asset, the commander of IRGC Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, has infuriated the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Tuesday, ahead of the US elections, he repeated that “fighting the world arrogance remains the height of logic”. A frail-looking Ayatollah was speaking on the forty-first anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis which kept 52 Americans hostage for over a year.

He said “our policy doesn’t change with presidents”. He directed officials to continue standing up to the US “until they are totally disillusioned”.

The Iranian parliament, packed with hardliners, intensified the pressure. It voted last Monday to urgently consider legislation that would end wide-ranging inspections by international atomic monitors if US oil and banking sanctions aren’t lifted within three months of the bill’s approval.

That action is to give little or no choice to president-elect Biden. If he waits over three months for lifting the sanctions or adopts a phased approach as advised by his European allies, he will face a more rebellious parliament likely to leave the nuclear deal (JCPOA) as well as the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Additionally there will be a new president in Iran next June who will most probably be an IRGC affiliate.

There will no longer be a President Hassan Rouhani or Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who are keen on communication with the West.

“I will offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy,” said Biden in an election campaign comment pledging to return to the JCPOA.

He argued that “there is a smart way to be tough with Iran”.

Hardline editorials quoted the former US president, Barack Obama, saying JCPOA was in fact “an instrument of pressure” on Iran and argued that Trump and Biden both aim “to exert pressure on Iran”.