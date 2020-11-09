Two Saudi controlled news outlets have caused a bit of a stir on social media for their choice of headline for stories about US President-elect Joe Biden’s pet dogs.

One shared by Al Arabiyah carried the headline ‘the dogs return to the White House,’ featuring Biden and one of his dogs, with the former appearing more prominently.

Another article by Al Sharq Al Awsat read: ‘The dogs return to the White House after a four year absence’. The accompanying image showed Biden and his wife Jill with a single dog.

The articles could have been innocent editorial decisions, but many online saw the hallmarks of something more sinister. Especially as the possessive case ‘Biden’s dogs’ was not used in both instances.

“Obviously the Saudis are doing this (on) purpose,” wrote one observer on Twitter but others came out in defence of the media outlets, accusing those who saw something untowards of reading too much into the incident.

“Saudis did not insult anyone, stop being biased,” said one Saudi Twitter user.

The debate in itself is a minor controversy but reveals an increased focus on how the Saudis will react to a Biden presidency.

Reason to worry?