As Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi inches towards an election victory on Monday, she faces criticism for overseeing policies which barred millions of people from different ethnic minorities from exercising their right to vote.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) is set to sweep the election for a second term, according to reports.

But a win for Suu Kyi, who was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle against the military dictatorship, will do little to boost her image now tainted by her refusal to acknowledge the suffering of Rohingya Mulsims.

Around 2.6 million people, the Rohingya among them, have been stripped of their voting rights. Suu Kyi derives support from the majority Bamar Buddhist ethnic group.

A country of 55 million, Myanmar has been scarred by more than a dozen insurgencies by different groups, which say they are fighting for better lives.

Human rights groups such as Fortify Right have condemned disenfranchisement of minorities, especially the Rohingyas who are considered foreigners, barred from citizenship rights, as well as being denied the right to participate in elections.

“Many Rohingya candidates have been stopped from running in the election under section 10 of the Election Law because authorities say they cannot prove the citizenship of their parents when the candidate was born,” says Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Under draconians laws, Rohingya Muslims have been forced to accept National Verification Cards (NVC). These identify them as Bengadeshi citizens, and deny them the freedom to travel or work.

The NVC scheme, widely condemned by rights groups, was introduced under the watch of Suu Kyi who has continuously defended her government’s treatment of minorities.