If President Donald Trump’s legal challenges fail, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden will become the second Catholic president in the US after John F. Kennedy in a Protestant-majority country.

There have long been some myths and conspiracies surrounding the assassination of Kennedy, alleging that the president was killed because of his Irish Catholic roots.

Like Kennedy, Biden is also Catholic with Irish roots.

While many Catholics in the US have tended to be less religious, Biden comes across as a practicing Catholic, who goes to the church every Sunday. He is said to carry a rosary in his pocket.

He also partly built his opposition to the sitting president on a religious argument, describing his fellow Americans under Trump as a "nation in the wilderness", which has appeared to be a reference to the Jews of the Bible, when they were punished by God to live in the desert for a period of time due to their disobedience to God’s word and Prophet Moses’ direction.

During his victory speech, he again referred to the Bible, making clear how the Anglo-Saxon-origin of American secularism is so different from the rigid French secularism of President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are not enemies. We are Americans. The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America,” Biden said.

During the pandemic-hit campaign trail, Biden has referred to his faith and religious themes various times, making a lot of people around him think that he might have run “the most overtly devout Democratic presidential campaign since Jimmy Carter in 1976,” according to top campaign officials.

Carter, a former one-term Democratic president, has also been known for his religiosity.

"Part of him being who he is, he has these kind of touchstones that so deeply resonate with the kind of cultural Catholicism in those kind of places like the Ohio and Pennsylvania of the world," said John McCarthy, the deputy political director of the Biden campaign.

Some numbers from recent elections might approve McCarthy’s assertion as Pennsylvania, a large Catholic-majority swing state, has appeared to go for Biden in both a dramatic and fateful fashion. Biden is originally from Pennsylvania.