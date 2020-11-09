WORLD
HRW to G20: Hold Saudi Arabia accountable for rights abuses
Rights watchdog accuses G20 of "bolstering" Riyadh's efforts to portray the Arab country as "reforming" despite its "unrelenting assault on freedoms."
Activists protest the disappearance and murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a demonstration outside the White House in Washington. October 19, 2018. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
November 9, 2020

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Group of 20 member states to press Saudi Arabia to free activists detained unlawfully and provide accountability for past abuses ahead of the virtual G20 summit hosted by the kingdom this month.

"The G20 is bolstering the Saudi government's well-funded publicity efforts to portray the country as 'reforming' despite a significant increase in repression since 2017," said Michael Page, HRW deputy Middle East director on Monday.

HRW, based in New York, said in a statement that the G20 presidency conferred an "undeserved mark of international prestige" on the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite its "unrelenting assault on freedoms."

As the current chair of the G20 major economies, Riyadh has tried to repair its image after global outrage at the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate, detention of women's rights activists, and the Yemen war.

Flogging, sexual assault in detentions

Launching the #G20SaudiArabia campaign, HRW called for the unconditional release of Saudi human rights activists, including female activists Loujain al Hathloul, Nassima al Sadah, and Nouf Abdulaziz as well as blogger Raif Badawi, journalist Salah Haidar and rights lawyer Walid Abu al Khair.

Rights group say some of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault.

Demand for new Khashoggi murder probe 

Saudi authorities have not responded to requests for comment on calls by rights groups for G20 member states to pressure the kingdom on its human rights record. 

Officials have in the past denied torture allegations and said the arrests were made on suspicion of harming Saudi interests. 

Few charges have been made public.

HRW also demanded Riyadh allow United Nations experts access to assess attacks on civilians in Yemen, and an independent, international body to investigate Khashoggi's murder and review Saudi court documents.

Riyadh has jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years in the case. Prince Mohammed had denied ordering Khashoggi's killing but in 2019 acknowledged some personal accountability by saying it happened on his watch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
