With Democratic nominee Joe Biden securing a hotly contested presidential election by defeating Republican incumbent Donald Trump, a bigger challenge soon looms for the freshly crowned President-elect.

Legal challenges notwithstanding, after Trump leaves the White House and President-elect Biden is officially inaugurated in January 2021 begins the road to reversing what Trump’s critics consider the cornerstone of his administration’s foreign policy: disregarding despotism and human rights abuses in favour of realpolitik.

However, to many across the Middle East, Washington under Trump just dropped its façade of support for democracy in a region dotted with US-backed strongmen.

Biden will inherit a turbulent region in the midst of a significant realignment, with a raft of difficult choices to make to repair what is perceived to have been diminished US strategic influence. He is expected to refocus US policy on multilateralism and push for respect of normative values across the region.

And it could well be a foreign policy tied to domestic concerns, as much of Biden’s political capital is set to be tasked with domestic emergencies like tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and resuscitating a battered economy.

This is likely to mean an administration whose appetite for foreign adventurism will be more tempered, alongside the continuation of protracted US withdrawal from the region.

While Biden’s strategy for the broader region remains unclear in the aftermath of the election, this is what we do know and can glean from past statements:

Israel-Palestine

Compared to Trump, whom Benjamin Netanyahu called “the best friend Israel ever had in the White House,” Biden who claims ironclad support for Israel, has said he wants to curb annexation and has backed a two-state solution in the long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

He says he will keep the US Embassy in occupied-Jerusalem after Trump moved it from Tel Aviv. The expectation is that he will attempt to renew US aid to Palestinians and re-open the Palestinian mission in Washington. However, there is unlikely to be a return to the status quo ante in terms of reversing Trump’s decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Biden has also resisted pro-Palestinians proposals from within his party.

Absent a deeper rethink at the level of international diplomacy, it will represent nothing more than doubling down on a strategy that has entrenched a one-state reality of unequal rights and unending occupation upon Palestinians.

The GCC

On Trump’s recently brokered normalisation deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Biden appears to be supportive of it, calling them “historic breakthroughs” and has even promised to push for more countries in the region to sign up to similar agreements.

Trump’s unconditional embrace of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) is likely to be challenged by Biden, who has condemned Washington’s “dangerous blank cheque” for Riyadh under Trump.

He also promised, on the second death anniversary of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi no less, to review relations with Saudi Arabia and vowed to no longer abandon American values “at the cloakroom to sell weapons or buy oil”.

This could have implications for the Saudi-UAE war being waged in Yemen that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis. Biden has pledged to cease US support for the Saudi-led campaign, even though he oversaw the sales of billions of dollars in arms to Saudi as it bombed Yemen while serving as Vice President under the Obama administration.