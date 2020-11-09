The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, hammered by US aid cuts, has said it is confident the President-elect Joe Biden's administration will restore support so that it's able to pay salaries to some 28,000 staffers, spread across Jordan, Lebanon, occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

The agency said on Monday it lacks the funds to pay full November salaries.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) "never recovered" from the total funding cut imposed by President Donald Trump in 2018, agency spokesperson Tamara Alrifai told AFP news agency.

On the possible impact of Biden's election win, Alrifai said UNRWA was "very optimistic the US will resume its support."

Asked if the agency had received specific commitments from the incoming administration, she said, "We have engaged very closely with the Biden campaign team and they do understand the uniqueness of UNRWA for the stability of the region."

Biden's 2020 campaign website said he would restore "humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people" but did not directly mention UNRWA.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA runs schools and provides health services as well as other humanitarian aid to an estimated 5.7 million Palestinians with refugee status.

Donors face pressure due to Covid

Before Trump's cuts, the US had been providing UNRWA roughly a third of its core annual budget.

Alrifai said 2019 shortfalls were filled by additional support from several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Both the European Union and individual European states, notably Germany, also helped close the gap, she said.