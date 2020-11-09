US President Donald Trump has announced by tweet that he had fired his defence secretary, Mark Esper, further destabilising a government already navigating Trump's refusal to concede election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

"Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump said on Twitter, announcing his replacement by Christopher Miller, the current head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The firing of Esper, who had clashed with Trump over his suggestion of using military personnel to quash civic unrest, comes a week after the US presidential election.

Trump, who is pursuing so far flimsy claims of election fraud in the courts, has only until January 20 before he has to leave the office and Biden takes over.

READ MORE: US defence chief Esper opposes use of Insurrection Act to quell unrest

Insurrection Act clash

Esper said in June he opposes the use of the Insurrection Act, which would have allowed Trump to use active-duty military forces for law enforcement duties in containing street protests.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon then, Esper said active-duty troops in a law enforcement role should be used in the United States "only in the most urgent and dire of situations."

"We are not in one of those situations now."