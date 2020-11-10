Fast food giant McDonald's has announced it is launching a new plant-based burger named the "McPlant" to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.

The brand had fallen behind in the market to rival Burger King, which was the first to launch a vegetarian version of its iconic "Whopper" burger in April 2019 in the United States.

Other chains like Dunkin' or Starbucks have also dipped their toes into the plant-based market, as consumers become more aware their health, the impact of livestock farming on the environment and animal rights.

McDonald's had already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada in cooperation with the company Beyond Meat, which specialises in vegan meat substitutes.

Such substitutes, like soya, have existed for a long time but new companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger have developed products that closer resemble meat in taste, texture and color.

The new line will be produced exclusively for McDonald's, and will be introduced in selected markets next year.

READ MORE: Is a post-meat future on the horizon?

The restaurant chain has not yet said if it will renew its collaboration with Beyond Meat, only saying it will reach out to third-party suppliers as with all its other products.

Beyond Meat shares plunged on Wall Street on the announcement, down 25 percent at 22:40 GMT in electronic exchanges following the close of the New York Stock Exchange.

McDonald's told investors it was also considering plant-based substitutes for chicken products and for its egg and bacon breakfast sandwiches.

"We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product," said Ian Borden, who heads McDonald's international operations.

READ MORE: Demand for meat substitutes rises