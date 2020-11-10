Turkey is marking the 82nd anniversary of the passing away of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the leader of the country's war of independence and founder of the Turkish Republic.

Daily life stopped at 0605GMT, as sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Ataturk’s death at the age of 57 and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

Ataturk was born in 1881 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire.

His military education started in 1893 when he was enrolled in a military school in Thessaloniki. Along with military skills, Ataturk also learned the French language.

He continued his education at the Military School of Istanbul and then graduated as a lieutenant in 1902. Ataturk quickly climbed the military ranks, becoming a staff captain in 1905.

The year 1911 marked a significant point in Ataturk's life as he fought the Italians in Tripoli and won a decisive victory, proving his skills in the military field.

He drew the attention of his subordinates with his outstanding services following the start of the Balkan Wars in 1912. As a major, he played a significant role in recapturing Dimetoka and Edirne provinces.

Success in battle of Dardanelles

In 1914, when Ataturk was a military attache in Sophia, World War I started and the alliances deployed soldiers on the Gallipoli peninsula and the battle of Dardanelles (Canakkale) started.

In a letter to Acting Chief Commander Enver Pasha, Ataturk requested to be in the field, suspending his duty in Sophia.

Ataturk and Turkish soldiers made history by showing incredible resistance. Ataturk's order to his soldiers at the war still echoes in the hearts of all Turks: "I don't order you to attack, I order you to die!"