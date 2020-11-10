Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian veteran negotiator and politician who shepherded relations with world powers for decades, has died at the age of 65 weeks after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

In the absence of talks with Israel in recent years, including the collapse of the Palestinian-US relationship during Donald Trump's presidency, Erekat became an eloquent voice for his people's cause.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that "the departure of a brother and a friend, of the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, is a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we are deeply saddened".

An academic and author, whose perfect command of English was often spiced with humour, Erekat was part of every team to negotiate with Israel since 1991, with the notable exception of that which secretly hammered out the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Born in Jerusalem in 1955, and having gown up in the shadow of Israel's crushing victory over its Arab neighbours in the 1967 Six-Day War, the father of four dedicated much of his life to seeking a resolution to the crisis.

But he watched despairingly as the two-state solution that he worked for for so long became increasingly imperilled in the face of Israeli settlement building, sporadic violence, stalled peace efforts and Palestinian divisions.

In 2015, as a wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks erupted, Erekat blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies for the violence.

"I condemn those who destroy hope," Erekat told AFP at the time, when asked if he saw a need to condemn the Palestinian attacks.

"I condemn those who chose settlements and dictation rather than peace and negotiations. And I told you I don't condone the killing of civilians ... Israelis or Palestinians.

"I'm a man of peace. I want to make peace. I recognise Israel's right to exist."

Key interlocutor

Erakat, a member of the Palestinian parliament since 1996, was close to Yasser Arafat, the historic leader of the Palestinian national movement.

He became a key figure in the Palestinian political landscape, an indispensable briefer for foreign envoys and a suave tactician who could register indignation when necessary.

In recent years, he served as secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and was a stalwart presence in the inner circle of Abbas.