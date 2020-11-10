Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has admitted defeat by signing a deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the conflict in occupied Karabakh.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, Pashinyan announced on Facebook that he had signed what he called a "painful" agreement.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Pashinyan said in a statement posted on his Facebook page, calling the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

"I made a very hard decision for me and for all of us," he said, adding, "I have signed a statement with Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the agreement and added that a ceasefire had commenced from 2100 GMT.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said the ceasefire deal signed showed a clear defeat of Armenia.

"The liberation of around 300 settlements since September 27 has broken the back of the Armenian army," he added.

Russian deploys peacekeepers in ceasefire zone

Aliyev said Pashinyan signed the agreement due to Baku's "iron fist," not Yerevan's own will.

Aliyev said Agdam district will be delivered to Baku as of November 20 while Kalbajar will be returned by November 15 and Lachin by December 1.

He said Russia will deploy 1,960 soldiers and 90 armoured vehicles of its peacekeeping forces on the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line and in the Lachin Corridor.

He also announced a Turkish and Russia joint peacekeeping mission in the region.

Later on Tuesday, ten Russian Il-76 transport planes with peacekeepers and military vehicles took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny Airport, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The peacekeeping mission will include 15 motor and rifle peacekeeping divisions from Russia's Central Military District, it said.

Turkey hails Azerbaijan's 'gains'

Turkey hailed the "significant gains" achieved by Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenian forces after both sides signed a deal this week.

"Our dear Azerbaijan achieved significant gains in the field and at the (negotiating) table. I wholeheartedly congratulate this blessed success," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

"We will continue to be one nation, one heart with our dear Azerbaijani brothers."

"The pain experienced 30 years ago is coming to an end today," Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"Our heroic brothers showed their strength on the battlefield and won a victory by fighting bravely. The bad days are over. Today is victory day."

Protests in Yerevan

Meanwhile, Armenia erupted in protests after Pashinyan's announcement.

Protesters gathered in front of a government building in the capital Yerevan, breaking windows and chanting slogans against Pashinyan.

Some of them entered his office and called for him to resign.