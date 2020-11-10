Turkey's new Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan has been sworn in, a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Berat Albayrak.

Albayrak stepped down from the post citing health reasons.

Regarding Turkey's economic policy, Elvan said on Tuesday the country will apply transparent, responsible policies in line with international norms to increase growth, employment.

"Coming period will be a period of recovery in which the effects of the global epidemic diminish and new opportunities emerge," he said.

"Turkey will maintain macroeconomic stability and provide new stimulus for growth and employment."

Speaking to reporters in the parliament ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Elvan said that there would be no handover ceremony due to Albayrak’s health issues.

"I talked to Mr Albayrak. I thanked him for his services. He also wished success for us," he said.