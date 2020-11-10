US President-elect Joe Biden has formally started his transition to the White House after declaring victory in the presidential election but President Donald Trump has not formally conceded, making a barrage of unsubstantiated accusations about election fraud to cement his position: the fight is not over yet.

To say that it was an acrimonious contest between the two 70-something nominees is somewhat of an understatement. In his bid to win the White House, Trump alleged improprieties by Biden and his son, Hunter, tweeted numerous times without citing proof that the election "was stolen" by the Democrats and tried to convince the electorate against mail-in ballots by casting them in a fraudulent light without proof. Many of his tweets alleging fraud were flagged by Twitter.

Due to a historic number of early mail-in ballots and a deeply divided United States, it took five days to call the election. Four states have still not been given to either candidate as yet: Alaska and North Carolina which are most likely to back Trump and Arizona and Georgia where Biden leads the count.

Trump has admitted he is not good at losing in the form of legal battles contesting results in order to keep his 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address.

However, in all likelihood, Trump has two-plus final months in office and he is not expected to go down easy.

With so much time in his hands, many predict he could take a more vindictive path with last-day acts ranging from executive orders crippling Democrats to obstructing the fight against Covid-19.

Here is what he could do before leaving office:

Fire Esper (done) and others

Trump has already fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a tweet saying he has been ‘terminated'.

CNN reported that Trump had been expected to fire Esper for quite some time now, citing several defence sources, including one senior defence official.

Esper prepared his resignation letter a long time ago, the sources said.

The two disagreed on a range of issues and Trump was particularly angered by Esper's public opposition to his threats to use active duty military forces this summer to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump is expected to fire more employees he either appointed and thinks did not deliver or some who are supposed to stay on after his departure from the White House.

He has already fired three chiefs of staff in four years.

FBI Director Chris Wray may be one of them. He was confirmed by the Senate in 2007, a position that carries a 10-year term.

Trump called Wray "disappointing" after Wray said he found no evidence of voter fraud following Trump's allegations.

Back in 2019, Trump berated Wray after a government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia in 2016.

Inspectors general, the oversight division of each federal agency, might be under the president's radar.

Michael Horowitz, appointed by Obama, could be the next in line to be fired over his report that found the investigation into Russia meddling in the US 2016 election was justified.

Trump previously fired IG Michael Atkinson over providing information which led to the president's impeachment.

CIA Director Gina Haspel might have the same fate after she refused to deny reports Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

Get rid of Dr Fauci

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic as something that would disappear on its own as the death toll from the virus in the country reaches at 243,768 and counting.

READ MORE: US crosses 10 million Covid-19 cases as third wave of infections surges

Even after Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, contracted the virus, the president continued to downplay the risk of the virus.

A new wave of Covid-19 rattled the White House during election week. Six White House aides in total, including Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and a Trump campaign adviser tested positive for the virus.

His relationship with Dr Antony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has been rocky from the start.

Fauci was appointed as the head of the Covid-19 task force after the confirmation of the first Covid-19 case in the US. He and Trump since then have publicly disagreed on most virus measures, with the doctor issuing dire warnings that would contradict with Trump's rosy view of the country "turning the corner" in the outbreak.

At a campaign rally in South Florida in November 2, Trump hinted he might fire Fauci.

"Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump told his supporters chanting “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!”

However, Fauci is a civil servant and protected by law from political retaliation or pressure and has the right to appeal a termination.

Pardon himself and allies

Trump's final hours in office can be crucial for several federal investigations.