Global stock markets and shares of banks and airlines got a shot in the arm as reports emerge that a Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNtech has shown better than expected results in a crucial trial phase.

The development gave a much-needed boost to investor sentiment as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 - the major US indexes - rallied to set intraday records.

As people woke up in Asia on Tuesday, they too got on the cheering bandwagon with investors rushing to buy stocks, which have lost value since the novel coronavirus pandemic became a world-wide health emergency earlier in the year.

By the close of the trading session, Nikkei Stock Average, Japan’s key market index, surged to 25,000 points, breaking a 29-year record. Markets in South Korea, Australia and other countries also rose on expectations that a vaccine can set the global economic wheel into motion once again.

United States-based Pfizer, and BioNTech, which was founded by a Turkish-German couple, say their mRNA technology-based vaccine has shown 90 percent effectiveness in Phase-3 trials. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

“These are hugely positive and encouraging interim results and are testament to the ingenuity and skill of the scientific community in advancing vaccine candidates against COVID-19,” Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, which funds development of vaccines, said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is among 11 promising drugs.

A sick economy

Covid-19 has killed more than 1.2 million people, overburdened hospitals and led to millions of job losses or reduced pay and working hours.

In the US, the world’s largest economy, around 3.8 million people are out of work. Many of the jobs might never come back as companies have permanently laid off workers to cut costs.

Governments, mostly in rich countries, have allocated more than $10 trillion in stimulus spending to compensate out-of-work employees and businesses unable to pay their debts. Still, that hasn’t helped ease the gloom.