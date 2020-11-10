Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced his resignation on Sunday, citing health concerns.

“I have decided not to continue my ministry duty that I have been holding for five years. From now on, I will spend more time with my father, mother, wife and children, who have always supported me during this time,” Albayrak wrote on Instagram.

A day later, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted Albayrak's resignation. Ankara then appointed Lutfi Elvan as the country’s new Treasury and Finance Minister on Tuesday morning, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Elvan has a reputation as a seasonal bureaucrat with a successful track record. He has held many crucial portfolios in the past: he is the former chairperson of Budget and Planning Commission, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication.

He was also elected in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in the 2007 general election, representing the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from central Karaman province.

Between 2013 and 2015, 58-year-old Elvan was transportation, maritime and infrastructure minister. He was also the minister of development between 2016 and 2018.

The origin and background