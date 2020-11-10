At the end of the breathtaking 5-day slog for the US presidency, the Democratic party's candidate Joe Biden emerged victoriously. With 74 million ballots cast in his favour, Biden received the most votes ever for a US President and flipped Arizona - a Republican stronghold.

So why will Biden, the 46th President of the US, be another season of Obama's tenure?

Well, to start with, those who worked on Biden's campaign are those with whom we are familiar from Obama's term. For instance, Antony Blinken, the Foreign Policy Advisor for Biden's campaign, served as Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor between 2013 and 2015 and the Deputy Secretary of State between 2015 and 2017.

Likewise, Michele Flournoy is being considered as the Secretary of Defense and was a favourite in the Department of Defense during Obama's term.

During interviews and meetings with think-tanks (CFR - Council on Foreign Relations), Biden always refers to policies from the Obama government. In this respect, Biden promises to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal (or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and rejoin the Paris Agreement, as well as close cooperation with international organisations.

As for domestic policies, in a statement to the New York Times, he already promised to extend Obamacare. Basically, President-elect Biden plans to dismantle President Trump's policies. The domestic and foreign policy sections of Biden's official campaign pages are filled with his accomplishments with Obama.

As you may recall, Obama had no experience in foreign policy at the time he was elected, and therefore, as much as he could, he referred to Biden, who had assumed roles in the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee for over 30 years.

Biden was Obama's right-hand man when it came to foreign policy. Particularly, towards the final month of the campaign, Obama emerged back in the public again and directly supported Biden.

The way paved for Kamala Harris