SANGRUR, India — Chamkore Singh, a 70-year-old farmer from the north Indian state of Punjab, takes his shoes off and hurls them at a life-size cardboard cutout of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, placed outside a tent full of protesters who had gathered on October 23 in Malerkotla town.

“This is for my son Sukhpal,” Singh screams emotionally, as the shoe leaves his hand, hitting the cardboard image.

This act of defiance was applauded by the protesters who are putting up a tough fight against the new farming laws enacted by the Hindu nationalist government of India led by Prime Minister Modi.

Singh is a third-generation farmer. His son Sukhpal committed suicide in March this year because he couldn't earn enough through farming and pay off his mounting debt.

Farmer suicides are an intractable problem in India. The causes of agrarian distress range from long droughts to low produce prices and an increase in cost of crop cultivation. Social conditions such as alcohol consumption, the pressure of marrying their daughters off and arranging dowries for them, as well as the owing of debt to private lenders who operate like the mafia, add to their frustrations.

The palpable distress has now been compounded by new farming laws passed by the Modi government in late September. Indian farmers feel the government has exempted itself from purchasing certain agricultural products at set prices, and instead opened the agriculture industry to private players.

Previously, the government-led guaranteed purchasing of farm goods was encouraged by a decades-old system, in which farmers sold their crop yield through state-run wholesale markets. The goods were then redistributed to retail merchants who would sell them to the country's 1.3 billion people.

With the shield of government-led buying gone, farmers feel vulnerable to big corporate players who have the capacity to hoard seasonal crop yield, place them in cold storages and monopolise the market.

“If these bills are not reversed, farmers in Punjab will be ruined. You will see hundreds of suicides every month,” said Joginder Singh, 75, a member of Bharti Kissan Union (Indian Farmers Union), a pan-India organization.

“These laws are dangerous as they will ultimately strip a farmer of his guaranteed basic income.”

Since late September, when the legislations were passed, one farmer suicide was reported in Punjab, the leading agricultural producing state in India, also known as the country's breadbasket.

Punjab is the second largest rice producing state in India. In the autumn crop season of this year, it produced 1.5 million tonnes of paddy in the first two weeks alone. The state covers 32 percent of India's total wheat and rice production, which is sold at Minimum Support Price (MSP), a six-decades old pricing system introduced by the Indian government. The main aim of the MSP is to ensure farmers are getting a deserving price for 23 farm commodities, mainly cereals and pulses and oilseeds, regardless of price fluctuations in the market.

New farming laws allow private investors to set up procurement counters next to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), a marketing board run by state governments to regulate crop prices in the interest of both farmers and local buyers.

India's farming unions fear that the arrival of private players will render 7300 government-run APMCs across India obsolete. They dread the possibility that global retail behemoths like Walmart would initially lure farmers with good prices and incentives and then underpay them.

“Once these APMCs are closed, state governments will stop buying from farmers at MSP. This gap will be filled by big private corporations, who will then decide market rates of crucial crops like wheat and rice as per their will,” said Dr. Gian Singh, 68, an agriculture expert, who until recently taught Economics of Agriculture at Punjabi University, Patiala. “Ultimately small time farmers will become bonded labourers of these big companies.”

The farming unions are unwilling to become complacent about the new laws. They have dug in their heels, set up encampments outside gas stations run by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and camp out on highways and other crucial landmarks.