Turkey once again hosts the Grand Prix in Istanbul after nine years, but this time with no live spectators: the authorities have decided that it was too risky during the pandemic to have a public event. Instead, the event will be broadcast live with an expected audience of millions.

The Round 14 of the season will take place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located in the city's Asian side on November 15, 2020.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers and drivers will have to complete 58 laps.

The racetrack, designed by Hermann Tilke, was first used in 2005. It is famous for its ‘Turn 8’, a counter clockwise stretch of track that poses a challenge to many racecar drivers.

“We feel the responsibility and excitement of hosting a competition on Sunday that will make our Istanbul, our country proud,” Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu told a news conference.

As [Turkey’s] Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure building the most important, most distinct, most sublime projects in the world, we are all proud and honoured to host one of the most popular races in the world – Formula 1,” he added.

The minister also mentioned that they have recently repaved the racetrack with stone mastic asphalt, using 11,170 tons of material.

The racer who holds the Intercity Istanbul Park records is Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya scored the fastest tour and the fastest speed records in 2005 at the first race in the track. Montoya’s records still stand even after seven consequent races in Turkey.