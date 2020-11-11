Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a ceasefire mediated by Russia seemingly ending the war for control of the formerly Armenian occupied Karabakh.

The agreement will see Russian troops deployed in the region in a bid to enforce the truce in the six week old conflict.

The truce came as Azerbaijani forces captured the strategic town of Shusha representing a decisive blow to Armenia’s control of the wider Karabakh region.

For Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the deal is a humiliating defeat after weeks of claiming that victory was within grasp.

An outpouring of anger in Yerevan saw parliament being ransacked by protestors and rumours swirling that Pashinyan had left the country, which he later had to deny. The Armenian speaker of parliament was left beaten and bloodied and in videos posted online protestors could be heard chanting "Nikol betrayed us!”

The trilateral deal between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, however, was ultimately “predictable” says Assistant Professor Volkan Ozdemir and Director of the Asia, Turkey, Europe Platform.

From the beginning, Russia has diplomatically observed an “objective” position, says Ozdemir speaking to TRT World, thereby allowing Moscow to maintain an open channel of communication with both parties.

As part of the deal, Russia will eventually deploy 2,000 soldiers in Karabakh guarding the Lachin corridor, which is the main artery Armenia has used to keep control of the region and is also linked to Karabakh’s main city of Stepanakert.

In return, Armenia agreed to allow a corridor linking the Azeri Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, which is an exclave separated by Armenian land, that will also be manned by Russian peacekeepers.

Turkey, while not part of the negotiations, welcomed the deal as a “sacred success” and it could yet carve out a role on the ground.

“Turkey, with consultation with Russia, should join this peace keeping force in Karabakh,” added Ozdemir.

During the 44 days of conflict, Turkey has openly sided with Baku to ensure that Azerbaijan re-establishes it’s territorial integrity. It has also given Azerbaijan the technical military edge by delivering drones which established a commanding aerial superiority.

The truce brokered by Russia was done outside the auspices of the Minsk Group which was set up following the 1994 ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.