Armenian police have arrested demonstrators in the capital Yerevan as anger mounted over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to sign a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Yerevan on Wednesday shouting "Nikol the traitor," adding that police had detained demonstrators including high-profile opposition figure Gagik Tsarukyan.

Street rallies are banned under martial law imposed by Armenia because of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by Armenian forces.

Seventeen political parties scheduled the rally after calling on Pashinyan to quit on Tuesday over the terms of the ceasefire deal, which froze territorial gains made by Azerbaijani forces in fighting that broke out on September 27.

Among those arrested were Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, according to a Facebook post by Hripsime Arakelian, a member of his party.

READ MORE:Why Azerbaijanis and Armenians have been fighting for so long

Historic deal

Pashinyan announced the Russian-brokered ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan, ending more than six weeks of intense fighting that left more than 1,400 dead and displaced tens of thousands.

"You will not be able to stop the whole country," a member of the Prosperous Armenia party, Arman Abovyan, shouted through a megaphone to protesters who had rallied despite martial law.