The outgoing Trump administration has notified Congress of its intention to transfer tens of billions of dollars in arms to the UAE prompting anger among Democrats.

Incumbent President Donald Trump lost the November 3rd presidential election to Democratic candidate Joe Biden but continues to dispute the result despite no evidence of ballot fraud.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited the threat faced by Gulf countries from Iran in his announcement of the sale, which followed Abu Dhabi’s normalisation agreement with Israel.

“This is in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE’s need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran,” Pompeo said.

News of the deal follows an Axios report, which said that the Trump administration in coordination with Israel wants to rush through weekly sanctions against Iran. Such a move would make it difficult for Biden to ease measures and make them in line with US requirements under the Iran nuclear deal. Holly Dagres, writing for the Atlantic Council, described the measures as “scorched Earth tactics”.

Democrats also fear that the arms deal with the UAE and the looming measures against Iran are being rushed through as part of a series of measures designed to restrict the president elect’s foreign policy options.

Responding to Pompeo’s announcement on Twitter, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said:

“This is a massive arms deal that is completely inappropriate for a lame duck Administration.

“It's a transparent attempt to narrow options in the Middle East for President-elect Biden when he takes office.”

In October, Democrats introduced the “Secure F-35 Exports Act of 2020”, which would block the sale of F-35 aircraft to Middle Eastern states on the condition that they do not give any other country a military advantage over Israel, and that they are not used to commit human rights violations.