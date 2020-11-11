US President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and will depart office on January 20, 2021.

While it won’t save his presidency, Trump can damage confidence in American elections among Republican voters as part of rebuilding a ‘’lost cause’’ myth around his time in the White House. He’ll be defeated, but remain defiant. He’ll be a folk hero to some and an enemy of the people to others. And in the stories his fans tell about him, he’ll always be the winner because he can never lose.

Does Trump have a real chance of staying on for another four years? No. Does the forthcoming Joe Biden administration know precisely what to do about Trump gnawing on the skin of civil society until he tastes blood? Also no. That process will take far longer than the 70 days Trump has left in the White house.

‘’I don't think he wants to stay in office. He wants concessions for a peaceful transfer of power,’’ Vasabijt Banerjee, an assistant professor of political science at Mississippi State University, told TRT World.

‘’It helps Trump build a post-presidency political career. This includes access to political influence and consequently money,’’ said Banerjee, who focuses on the social dynamics of insurgencies.

‘’Trump may cede power, but also extract concessions for doing so, including immunity from prosecution. He can incite his followers and/or abuse his power as president until the actual transfer on January 20.’’

And Trump continuing to refuse to concede the election is out of step with the public. A Reuters poll on Tuesday found that 72 percent of respondents thought Biden won the election, and only 3 percent thought Trump had. And while polls were off running up to November 3, the margins here show Trump at an unmistakable disadvantage in convincing people he won a second term.

Although international election observers said they saw no evidence of fraud, the task of actually proving fraud is difficult in both the state and federal court system. Disputed ballots contested by the Trump administration fall far short of making any difference to the outcome. Even if Trump won every ballot challenge, Biden would still be president-elect.

Although Trump received 71.9 million votes compared to Biden’s 76.9 million, that doesn’t mean Trump has 71.9 million people waiting to seize power on his behalf. Even his closest political allies are privately admitting that Trump’s legal challenges are a charade to appease Trump’s disappointment over defeat.

‘’I’ve spent some time with Republican officials on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue and what they say is that no one out there should worry our democracy is in actual jeopardy,’’ CNN’s host Jake Tapper said Tuesday night of his conversations in Washington.

‘’They say this is all part of walking President Trump through this process emotionally and that they assume while he may never concede, he will leave. There will be, they say, a peaceful transition of power to a Biden-Harris administration on January 20. But they say this on background because they don’t want to upset President Trump and they don’t want to get death threats from his supporters. You may or may not find that reassuring.’’

The lost cause syndrome

Although the election day itself has escaped deadly violence, Trump’s tactic could still get people killed or injured long after he leaves. It could put ethnic and religious minorities in the US in the sights of leaderless, far-right militia groups who consider those minorities to be beneficiaries of the Biden presidency, and hence legitimate targets for unpredictable retaliatory violence.

Biden has said Americans should now focus on working together against the common threat from coronavirus and trying to ‘’lower the temperature’’ of political rhetoric. But a sense of undignified and undeserved dispossession has brought out the worst of people in people in large groups before.

‘’It's the same as the post Civil War confederate ‘lost cause,’ or the post WWI Germany’s 'stab in the back'. It's the essential kernel of fascist ideology,’’ said Alex Yablon, a journalist who covers political violence in the US.

The Confederate ‘’lost cause’’ myth said that southern slavery was a noble, misunderstood institution. The Union wanted to destroy it not because it was evil, but because they wanted to pillage the South and impose their coarse culture by force. In 50 years, Americans could still be arguing about whether Trump was a monster, a messiah or simply the ‘’lesser of two evils.’’

How bad things get ‘’depends more on Trump himself and the fringier elements of the mediasphere,’’ and the willingness of politicians to play along with Trump’s resentment of the election outcome could ‘’turn that slow burn of lost causerism into a roaring fire.’’

After years of him insulting top military brass, there’s little those officers will keep listening to Trump after Biden’s inauguration, even if Trump delusionally demands they do.

‘’Joe Biden is going to be president. That's not really a question. The military is an avowedly nonpartisan institution that wants nothing to do with keeping Trump in power. It is markedly less far-right than the police,’’ Yablon added.

But even though there’s no military junta on the horizon coming to save Trump, that doesn’t mean his delay in recognising defeat won’t cost innocent lives.

Already, the White House’s unwillingness to start the paperwork on the transition has delayed plans for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine under the next administration. The bravery of masked vote counters working around the clock, risking their lives indoors and in close quarters, in Georgia and Pennsylvania stands in contrast to the petty complaining brought on by the loser of the presidential election.

That average people have more quiet courage than their elected leaders have loud bombast is good news for the future of American democracy. Some of them have faced death threats from Trump supporters, too, but unlike members of congress they don’t get to hide behind deceptive press releases praising Trump for hopelessly clinging to the Oval Office desk.

By one measure, the furor over the election is as predictable as it is irrelevant, said Steven Spohn, a disability rights advocate who lives and votes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Confined to a wheelchair since birth due to a bone illness, Spohn says that the US government needs to start saving the lives of people like him, who are at serious risk of falling victim to pandemic that has already killed more than 239,000 Americans, sickening more than 100,000 a day since the start of November. On Tuesday, 130,000 people in the US tested positive, the highest daily figure for any country in the world so far.

‘’I'm not worried about political violence. No one is going to come after me with a baseball bat because I'm disabled. I think between now and January 20 there will be a lot of people yelling back and forth about the legitimacy of the presidency. And I think some people are so ingrained that there's no possibility they could ever lose that they legitimately believe they did not lose, when they did,’’ he told TRT World.

And when the pandemic will be even worse, during the height of winter and during the Thanksgiving to Christmas holiday season, the US pandemic response will probably not have the benefit of an incoming and outgoing president willing to work together, at least not in public.

Rather than the paper tiger of election fraud, Spohn is more ‘’interested in the plans allowing people on Social Security Insurance to keep their Medicaid while they work; pay taxes without fearing losing insurance; get married like anyone else, and a host of other disability-related problems that people don't even think about.’’

Pennsylvanians like Spohn are caught in the middle of Trump’s show of smoke and mirrors, and no one in the White House is asking them their opinion of whether it’s worth the sound and fury.

But the show goes on all the same. The US Justice Department at the direction of Attorney General Bill Bar on Monday took the deeply unusual step of saying it would be investigating voter fraud, typically the duty of the states.

Sowing doubts

Trump’s top Republican surrogate in the senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also said Monday that Trump had every right to call for an examination of alleged fraud.

It will be impossible for Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Its legal challenges have been thrown out for both baselessness and simple clerical sloppiness. Even the lawyers behind this effort staged a mutiny in the pages of The New York Times, saying the election-undermining effort would damage their firms’ brands. The Justice Department official responsible for investigating voter fraud quit in protest on Monday night.

Until December 14, when each states’ electors meet to confirm the electoral college vote, Republicans maintaining the illusion that Trump can overturn Biden’s win will let the party raise much-needed money for two key senate runoff races in Georgia. Those races that could determine control of the upper chamber of the federal legislature.

Republicans need Trump’s help in raising money and turning out the vote for those races. If McConnell gives up too soon on Trump’s bid to invalidate thousands of ballots, then Trump may lose interest in helping McConnell.

Trump, for his part, says he is raising money for legal challenges. But the fine print of those donation receipts says that cash can also go to paying down the campaign’s debts. And Trump is happy to sow doubt about the election result if it saves him money.