It was a normal Tuesday evening for Leake Zegeye, an Associate Professor at Mekelle University’s Institute of Technology. Or as normal as can be as his country teetered on the precipice of war. He says he was at his computer preparing a research proposal with a friend in Germany, when he began to hear sporadic firing. He quickly contacted his wife who was out with a friend telling her to rush back. As he sat anxiously in his home with his family, his phone connection fell and the region was cut off from the outside world.

Minutes later, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote a threatening tweet, accusing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the northern Tigray state, of attacking the Ethiopian military’s Northern Command, a claim the TPLF denied. The Prime Minister would later describe what followed as a “law enforcement operation”. Zegeye knew what that would mean for his friends and family.

“Are we cursed?” he despairingly asked himself. “Do we have to go to war every few decades?”

Zegeye was born in May in the mid-80s, and recalled the brutal war between the TPLF, and the Derg regime. The sound of the Ethiopian air force flying overhead in their campaign to dislodge the TPLF brought back haunting memories for him of when the Derg regime similarly aerial bombardment against the state.

“My parents passed through the misery of war and I was also traumatized as a child” Zegeye tells TRT World. “I recall running home every time I heard the sound of an airplane as we began shouting “nefarit, nefarit” (air plane, air plane), pleading with everyone to hide.”

“The saddest part is that I see the same thing happening to my friends' children today” Zegeye continues. “They get sick and vomit when they hear the sound of the jets going over Mekelle. It’s hard to reason with children and we can’t give them answers to the questions we ask ourselves.”

An Ethiopian official has since confirmed the use of Ethiopia’s air force saying they have been “pounding targets with precision” to destroy the Tigray state’s military hardware. He denied reports that a fighter jet had been shot down.

A political deadlock

Whilst forces fighting for the federal government have made steady progress in the west of the Tigray regional state capturing numerous towns claiming to have killed 550 TPLF rebels, the humanitarian cost of the conflict has since increased with over 2000 refugees fleeing to the Sudanese border. “The number is increasing around the clock,” said Alsir Khaled, an official in Sudan’s refugee agency. They expect 200,000 Ethiopians to arrive in the coming days.

Within the Tigray state, Zegeye says the most vulnerable are suffering. “The sad tragedy is that there are some Syrian refugees & other people who live by begging in the streets of Mekelle. The residents coordinated by the youngsters used to try to help them, and rent houses” he continues. “But now they are also in hell and try to run away from them. And people can't donate much to them as all banks are closed and grocery items can't pass as all roads are closed.”

Even basic amenities, which the Tigray state has historically had difficulty with, like water and other things like fuel and electricity, have become hard to come by.

Despite the growing humanitarian cost, and repeated pleas to end the conflict, Prime Minister Ahmed shows no signal in wanting to let up tweeting. “There will be no negotiations with the junta” listing the TPLF’s crimes against Ethiopia’s citizens in an earlier tweet. The preconditions set for negotiations, which include the arrest of the region's leaders, looks equally unpromising, a point reiterated by a government spokesperson.

He has since re-shuffled his cabinet and fired security chiefs, with reports indicating a possible escalation, as the president of the Tigray state accused Eritrean troops of crossing into Ethiopia and involving themselves in the conflict. Eritrea’s foreign minister denied the accusations.

Abiy Ahmed has been in a political deadlock with the TPLF almost since coming to power when his reform agenda, which included bringing members of the TPLF to justice, brushed up against the residual power of the old regime. His ascendancy led to a shift in the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) away from the TPLF which previously dominated the multi-ethnic ruling party toward Abiy Ahmed and his political allies in the federal states.

Abiy Ahmed presented himself as a visionary & dynamic leader, who would attone for the crimes of the TPLF-led EPRDF and lay the foundation for a new progressive and inclusive country. In attempting to dismantle the networks of TPLF officials who dominated the Ethiopian state he met firm resistance, from a TPLF suspicious of his intentions.