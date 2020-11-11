The Syrian regime is holding a refugee conference in Damascus on November 11-12 under Russian advice, while the country remains one of the most dangerous places in the world.

The international community has largely avoided attending the meeting, describing the conference call as “premature” and citing unsuitable conditions for "large-scale voluntary returns" of Syrian refugees.

"A number of EU member states' foreign ministers and the High Representative have received an invitation to a conference on the theme of refugee returns, on 11-12 November, in Damascus. The EU and its member states will not attend this conference," said the EU via a statement.

Washington has already called the international community to boycott the Russia-led refugee conference.

“It is the strong belief of the US that this conference is counter-productive and it is totally inappropriate for any military organisation to manage refugee returns in Syria, Russia or otherwise,” said Richard Mills, Washington’s deputy ambassador to the UN, during an online meeting of the UN Security Council last month.

Mills refers to the Russian military presence in Syria, where Moscow backs the Assad regime against its opponents, with "any military organisation".

During a video call with the regime leader Bashar al Assad on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the conference saying that “international terrorism has been almost wiped out and return to civilian life should begin gradually,” in Syria.

But the US and its allies disagree with him.

“The US will not attend the conference. We strongly urge the UN and all others to forgo attendance as well at this conference that has been orchestrated by those responsible for the refugees fleeing in the first place,” Mills said, prior to the conference.

The civil war has led to massive deaths, reaching nearly 500,000, mostly at the hands of the Assad regime and has left half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million displaced. At least 5.6 million Syrians, who were forced to leave their country, are living in countries like Turkey, Lebanon and Germany. Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, with 3.6 million Syrians living across the country.

While the main subject of the conference is refugees, no prominent refugee representatives and advocates have appeared to be invited by conference organisers.