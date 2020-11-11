On Monday, Amnesty International called on the US to stop the sales of 18 sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the UAE, citing the disastrous military record of the oil-rich country in Libya and Yemen.

Rights groups have gathered compelling evidence against both the UAE and its ally, Saudi Arabia, from the battlegrounds of Libya and Yemen, holding the two gulf nations responsible for what account for 'war crimes.'

Amnesty’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Philippe Nassif, said that if the US continued to supply heavy duty weapons to the UAE, it risked “complicity in likely war crimes in Yemen.”

“The startling fact that the United States government continues its unflinching support of providing weapons that risk adding to the devastating toll of Yemeni civilians unlawfully killed and injured by US-made weapons should shake to the core every person living in this country,” Nassif said.

“These US drones could be responsible for UAE attacks that violate international humanitarian law and kill, as well as injure, thousands of Yemeni civilians already bearing the brunt of one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian catastrophes,” Nassif added.

Since Saudi Arabia and the UAE-led coalition air strikes began in March 2015, Amnesty International has visited and investigated dozens of targeted sites in eight governorates and repeatedly found remnants of munitions manufactured in the United States.

Previously, CNN's investigation revealed that Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners have transferred American-made weapons to Al Qaeda-linked fighters, hardline Salafi militias, and other factions waging war in Yemen, in violation of their agreements with the US.

On the other hand, the weapons fell into the hands of Iran-backed rebels fighting against the coalition for control of the country, causing the transfer of some sensitive American military technology to Tehran which would potentially endanger the lives of US troops in other conflict zones likewise the civilians.

According to local commanders on the ground and experts who spoke to CNN, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, who are the main partners in the wars, used US-manufactured weapons as a form of currency to buy the loyalties of militias or tribes, bolster chosen armed actors, and influence the complex political landscape were used.