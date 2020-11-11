The European Union has a problem. How does it legislate against the encrypted communication of messaging apps without it looking like an assault on privacy and expanding government surveillance? The answer, perhaps predictably, is the threat posed by so-called Islamism.

A leaked draft memo outlining the European Council’s position on encryption states that a new legal framework is necessary to “protect people in Europe from Islamism.”

Recent attacks in France and Austria proclaimed in the name of Islam, but condemned by the vast majority of Muslims, has given some European leaders cover to push a controversial law under the cover of law and order.

French President Emmanuel Macron, facing domestic pressure as a result of his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has sought to harness rising nationalism on the back of the murder of a school teacher.

Macron’s Austrian counterpart, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, has similarly attempted to appear tough on crime after an attack by an ISIS (Daesh) sympathiser last week left four people dead.

The draft ministerial communication singled out “Islam” and the need for it to be “both peaceful and respectful of the laws adopted by our Member States.”

“This fight against extremism must not lead to the exclusion and stigmatisation of religious groups,” the statement went on to add.

Against this backdrop, the EU is seeking the means to legislate that popular messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, which have end to end encryption, will give authorities the means to fight “Islamist extremism.”

End to end encryption is a method that secures communication in such a way that it prevents third parties from accessing the data being transferred.