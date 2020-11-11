Turkey has brought in a new team of finance managers as its economy reels under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has scared off tourists, and hurt exports of goods such as automobile parts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Lutfi Elvan, a former transport minister, to head the ministry of treasury and finance. The change comes after Berat Albayrak, who headed the finance ministry for two years, resigned over the weekend citing health reasons.

Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, has stepped in as the new central bank governor, at a time when the Turkish currency, the lira, has lost almost 30 percent of its value against the US dollar this year.

The lira is among several emerging market currencies such as the Brazilian Real that have been hit hard as the novel coronavirus has battered businesses and left millions of people jobless around the globe.

In his first post-appointment remarks, Elvan said he’ll pursue “market-friendly” policies that encourage domestic and foreign entrepreneurs to invest while also keeping an eye on the double-digit inflation.

Erdogan puts full weight behind the central bank

If there was any doubt about how much freedom the new team would have, Erdogan put it to rest on Wednesday saying he completely supports Elvan and Agbal.

In a speech in Ankara, he spoke about introducing policies that create a “favourable environment for long-term savings and investments.”

In what indicates a shift in his outlook on economic matters, he said the government wanted to increase return for investors and that the central bank will have complete freedom in determining the future course of action.

“Turkey will implement bitter pill policies if needed,” Erdogan said. “It is the central bank’s job to determine policies that will achieve price stability. I will support every step that they take.”

Challenges ahead

Elvan faces multiple challenges on domestic and international economic fronts.

Turkey’s current account, basically the difference between the amount of money that comes in and goes out of a country, is running at a $27 billion deficit.