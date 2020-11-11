Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is now more than 12 times the limit set down in a 2015 deal with world powers, the UN's nuclear agency has reported.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said that as of November 2 "Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile... was 2442.9 kg."

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China, and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilogrammes (447 pounds).

The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed under the deal.

READ MORE: Iran continues to expand stockpile of enriched uranium: IAEA

READ MORE:The world's only remaining nuclear treaty is about to expire

US withdrawal follows deal violations