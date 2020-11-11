November 11, 2020

Sputnik V virus vaccine 92 percent effective – Russia

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund has said, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

Russia's results are only the second from a late-stage human trial, following on swiftly from data released on Monday by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which said their shot was also more than 90 perfect effective.

While experts said the Russian data was encouraging and reinforced the idea the pandemic could be halted by vaccines, they warned that the results were only based on a small number of trial volunteers who had contracted Covid-19.

The analysis was conducted after 20 participants developed the virus and examined how many had received the vaccine versus placebo.

That is significantly lower than the 94 infections in the trial of the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Italy surpasses one million Covid-19 mark

Italy, one of the European countries hit hardest by Covid-19, has surpassed the one-million infections mark, leap-frogging Mexico to become one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally, according to a Reuters tally.

The Italian Health Ministry said the country had registered 32,961 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally since the contagion first struck in February to 1.028 million.

The Reuters tally showed that the top 10 countries accounted for over two-thirds of all the global coronavirus cases.

The United States leads the list, which includes four other European countries besides Italy - Russia, France, Spain, and Britain.

UK's death toll tops 50,000

Britain has reported 595 new deaths of people within 28 days of a positive Covid-19, the highest daily figure since May, government figures showed.

The daily death toll is the highest since 614 deaths were reported on May 12.

There were 22,950 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest daily figures, up from 20,412 on Tuesday.

Britain's death toll now stands at 50,365, the highest in Europe.

Turkey: Number of patients tops 400,000

The number of coronavirus patients in Turkey has climbed to over 400,000, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Registering 2,693 more patients, the official data raised the total to 402,053, including 3,095 in critical condition.

A total of 86 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 11,145.

Recoveries increased by 2,112 during the same period to reach 344,613.

As many as 145,989 more tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to nearly 15.57 million.

Turkey said it's banning smoking in town squares, avenues, bus stops, and crowded areas as part of Covid-19 control measures.

Spain death toll passes 40,000

Spain's death toll has surged over 40,000 with infections passing the 1.4 million mark, while the rate of new cases continued to grow, Health Ministry data has shown.

With 349 people dying in the past 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 40,105 in Spain, which has the fourth-highest death rate within the European Union after the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.

Spain passed the grim landmark a day after logging 411 deaths, the highest daily death toll of the second wave.

Over the past 24 hours, health authorities also registered more than 19,000 new cases, bringing the overall number of people infected to 1,417,709, the second-highest figure within the EU after France.

Texas becomes first US state to surpass one million cases

Texas has become the first US state with more than 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The nation's second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

China’s Rhodiola set to sell. test Russia’s Sputnik V

China's Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding has announced a deal to manufacture, sell and test Russia's Covid-19 vaccine in China, hours after interim results showed it was 92 percent effective at protecting people from the disease.

Rhodiola said it plans to conduct early and mid-stage trials of the Russian vaccine in China and final-stage trials overseas, although the trials are yet to be approved by regulators.

Rhodiola, currently unable to produce the Russian vaccine, said it would outsource early development and manufacturing work, and would also consider building production lines at its subsidiary.

The deal requires Rhodiola's unit to supply the Russian firm with enough vaccine doses to inoculate at least 20 million people in 2021.

EU could see first Covid-19 jabs in early 2021

The first vaccinations in the European Union against Covid-19 could happen in the first three months of 2021 under an optimistic scenario, the EU health agency chief has said.

"I think optimistically first quarter next year, but I can't be more precise," Andrea Ammon, the director of the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said in an interview.

A European source told AFP news agency on Tuesday that a vaccine could be authorised for use in the EU in "early 2021", after the announcement that US pharmaceutical group Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech's vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness in phase three trials.

Brazil allows trials of Chinese vaccine to resume

Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine to resume, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics.

The regulatory agency, Anvisa, said it had now received more details on the nature of the "adverse incident" that led it to halt trials of the CoronaVac vaccine, and had "sufficient information to allow vaccination to resume."

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticised the vaccine "from that other country," had claimed the suspension as a victory. However, public health officials said the "adverse incident" that led to the suspension – a volunteer recipient's death, which police are investigating as a suicide – had no connection with the vaccine.

Hungary, Sweden coaches test positive

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi tested positive for Covid-19, while the coach of Sweden's men's national football team Janne Andersson has also tested positive on Wednesday.

Rossi was separated from the team in quarantine a day before its crucial Euro 2020 playoff match against Iceland.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson will miss upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and France.

Protests as Ukraine eyes tighter virus restrictions

Nearly 2,000 people have protested near the government headquarters against possible weekend restrictions that officials say may come into force in Ukraine to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to halt the spread of the virus, the ex-Soviet country is considering whether to shutter non-essential businesses on weekends, with only grocery stores and pharmacies allowed to remain open.

The new restrictions could come into force as early as Wednesday, officials said.

Demonstrators, mostly owners, and employees of restaurants and movie cinemas asked the government to let them continue to stay open on weekends.

Some were holding placards that said "Let me work!" and "no work – no taxes."

US hits record hospitalisations amid virus surge

The US has hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalisations and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.

There are now 61,964 people hospitalised, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

Newly confirmed infections in the US were running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the total to more than 10 million and eclipsing 1 million since Halloween.

Philippines reports 1,672 new cases, 49 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry has recorded 1,672 new coronavirus infections and 49additional deaths.