Political talks on Libya's future have reached agreement on holding elections within 18 months.

The United Nations acting Libya envoy made the announcement on Wednesday, hailing a "breakthrough" in a peacemaking process that still faces great obstacles.

"There's real momentum and that's what we need to focus on and encourage," envoy Stephanie Williams said at a news conference in Tunis, where 75 Libyan participants chosen by the United Nations have been meeting since Monday.

The meeting has reached preliminary agreement on a roadmap to "free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections" that also includes steps to unite institutions, she said.

Divided

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 and divided since 2014 between rival factions in east and west, with major institutions also split or controlled by armed groups.

The internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) holds power in the capital Tripoli, while warlord Khalifa Haftar and his illegal militia holds sway in the east.

With both sides riven by political, regional and ideological divisions among the armed factions that back them, and with foreign powers pouring in arms and mercenaries, many Libyans remain sceptical of peacemaking efforts.

However, the Tunis talks follow a ceasefire that the GNA and Haftar's militia agreed to last month in Geneva.