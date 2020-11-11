US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned visit to Turkey got off to a rocky start when Ankara criticised his decision to raise the issue of religious freedom.

Washington's top diplomat will be in Istanbul next Monday and Tuesday as part of a seven-nation tour that also takes him to France and parts of the Middle East.

In the Istanbul leg, Pompeo is scheduled to speak with Bartholomew I, the Fener Greek patriarch based in Istanbul.

The State Department said Pompeo wanted to "discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world".

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called Pompeo's chosen subject matter for the visit "completely irrelevant".

Noting Turkey's progress in the field of religious freedoms over the past 20 years, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement said "the language employed in the press statement regarding the State Secretary’s visit is completely irrelevant."

"It would be more suitable for the US to first look in the mirror and show the requisite sensitivity towards human rights violations in the country such as racism, Islamophobia and hate crimes," Aksoy added.

Hot and cold ties

Relations between Washington and its strategic NATO ally have run hot and cold during Donald Trump's presidency.

President Erdogan and President Trump build a warm friendship where they could address and solve bilateral problems easily good for two countries.