Football legend Maradona to be discharged from hospital
“The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid.” Maradona's lawyer told reporters that Argentine soccer legend would leave hospital and go directly to a rehabilitation facility for alcohol treatment.
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (R) shaking hands with his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on November 11, 2020. / AFP
By Nurdan Erdogan
November 11, 2020

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Matias Morla, said the former footballer will be taken to a recovery clinic where he will be treated for alcohol dependency.

The former Napoli and Boca Juniors player had emergency surgery last Tuesday for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

He was then kept in for longer than expected due to withdrawal symptoms caused by his sudden abstention from alcohol.

Morla said the 60-year-old coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima would leave hospital and go directly to a rehabilitation facility where only a few close friends would be allowed access.

“Diego is whole and wants to undergo rehabilitation and he is scheduled to leave [hospital] today,” Morla told reporters outside the clinic where he is recovering.

“The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid.”

The hospital stay was the latest in a string of health scares for the charismatic and controversial star who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

“Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life,” Morla said.

