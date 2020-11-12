WORLD
2 MIN READ
US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."
US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves
People walk across a street at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, November 10, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 12, 2020

The United States has warned of further sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four anti-Beijing lawmakers.

"Beijing's recent actions disqualifying anti-Beijing legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments," said Robert O'Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue "to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom."

READ MORE: Anti-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong to resign en masse

New sanctions

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China's clampdown in the city.

RECOMMENDED

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from travelling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

Wednesday's statement from O'Brien, the national security adviser in Donald Trump's outgoing administration, came in response to the ousting of four of Hong Kong's anti-Beijing lawmakers by the city's pro-Beijing authorities.

READ MORE:Hong Kong teen activist charged with secession

En masse resignations

Hong Kong's other anti-Beijing lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.

The resignations are the latest blow to the city's beleaguered anti-Beijing movement, which has been under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law, including arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security