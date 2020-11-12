WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague
Several shots were fired early on Thursday at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, Dutch police say. Nobody was injured and police are investigating.
Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague
This picture shows the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, on November 12, 2020, after it was shot. Several shots were fired at the Saudi embassy in the Dutch city of The Hague but no one was hurt, police said on Thursday. / AFP
By Halima Mansoor
November 12, 2020

Several shots have been fired at the Saudi embassy in the Dutch city of The Hague.

No one was hurt, the police said on Thursday.

"Just before 6am (0500 GMT) we received a message that a shot had been fired at a building in The Hague. There were no injuries," police said on Twitter.

The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by French and other diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, wounding at least two people.

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene after the incident, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.

RECOMMENDED

Local media said there were 20 bullet holes in the building and showed pictures of some holes in windows. There was no confirmation of the number of shots by police.

Officers have sealed off the scene and forensic teams are conducting an investigation, police said.

The motive for the shooting was not known.

Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security