Several shots have been fired at the Saudi embassy in the Dutch city of The Hague.

No one was hurt, the police said on Thursday.

"Just before 6am (0500 GMT) we received a message that a shot had been fired at a building in The Hague. There were no injuries," police said on Twitter.

The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by French and other diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, wounding at least two people.

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene after the incident, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.