Hong Kong's legislature conducted a session empty of anti-Beijing lawmakers after the bloc said they would resign en masse, turning the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature into a muted gathering of Beijing loyalists.

The resignations come with the city's beleaguered anti-Beining movement and avenues of dissent already under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law earlier this year.

Wednesday's resignations by 15 pro-democracy lawmakers were in protest at the city's pro-Beijing government banning four of their colleagues from holding office.

The four were disqualified in line with a resolution adopted earlier in the day by China's parliament authorising the expulsion of any politician deemed a threat to national security.

"One voice in society"

"Hong Kongers – prepare for a long, long time where there is only one voice in society," pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told reporters outside the chamber as he hung a poster attacking the city's pro-Beijing leader.