Austria’s right-wing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced a raft of new measures which would make “political Islam” a criminal offence.

Kurz used Twitter to announce the new policy stating “In the fight against political Islam, we will create a criminal offense called ‘political Islam’ in order to be able to take action against those who are not terrorists themselves, but who create the breeding ground for such.”

The announcement caught many by surprise. The draconian measures do not define “political Islam” nor do they lay out the extent that daily Muslim practices and needs could be now criminalised as a result of this new law.

Kurz went on to add, “There will be further possibilities for the closure of the places of worship, the introduction of an imams register, the symbol and association law will be tightened and measures will be taken to drain financial flows for terrorist financing.”

In the past, Austria has shut down several mosques which it deemed to be political. The move at the the time was condemned as a “reflection of the Islamophobic, racist and discriminatory wave” in the country.

Farid Hafez, an Austrian political scientist at the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Salzburg, speaking to TRT World, condemned the latest actions taken by the Kurz government.

“This is the latest step by the government to crush Muslim civil society and send a message out that no one is safe,” said Hafez.

“Making ‘political islam’ a criminal offense would open the doors for every future crackdown,” imperiling all future Muslim activism added Hafez.