Turkey's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry's investments from March to October totalled $5.7 billion as the country's projects continued despite the pandemic, the minister said on Thursday.

While most of the world was busy with "mask wars" in fighting Covid-19, Turkey launched big projects taking all measures against the pandemic, Adil Karaismailoglu told Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's target is to be among the largest economies, he said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, which initially appeared in China last December, has infected over 52 million people globally, and killed nearly 1.3 million, while 33.9 million patients have recovered so far.

In Turkey, the virus has infected around 400,000 people and caused some 11,000 deaths.

Railway projects

The minister announced that a railway project connecting Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan to Turkey was also planned, and research for the project was near completion.

Turkey plans for projects to connect industrial zones and railways, with logistical costs to be reduced significantly, Karaismailoglu noted.

The transportation minister also said new railway investments will make Turkey a logistical powerhouse.

Turkey has numerous freight and high-speed train projects currently, he added.

The freight transportation via railways, which is currently 30 million tons annually, will reach 45 million tons in 2023 and 150 million tons in 2028, he stressed.

The ministry contributes to the manufacturing and tourism sectors by strengthening investments and easing ways of transportation, he said.

He added that while Turkey had only 50-km (31-mile) long tunnels, now the length reached 600 km (372.8 miles).

"During the last 18 years, the total divided road length reached 27,000-28,000 kilometres (16,700-17,400 miles) from 5,000-6,000 (3,100-3,700 miles) kilometres," he said.

He also said the last phase of the North Marmara Motorway project will be launched on December 21 and the 400-km (248.5-mile) motorway will be completed.