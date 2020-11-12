The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Use of riskier blood thinner seen in Blacks with Covid-19

A new analysis of the use of blood thinners in hospitalised Covid-19 patients highlights a striking racial disparity that may help further explain why Black patients are hit harder by the disease.

The anticoagulant enoxaparin – sold under the brand name Lovenox – which is associated with superior Covid-19 outcomes, is more likely to be given to Caucasian patients.

Un-fractionated heparin, an alternative drug associated with more complications, is more likely to be given to Black patients, according to data from over 25,000 hospitalised Covid-19 patients in the international Discovery VIRUS registry.

Treatment with un-fractionated heparin was tied to more kidney injuries, heart injuries, life-threatening blood infections, and anemia.

Black patients were 28 percent more likely than Caucasians to receive heparin, the analysis found. Mortality rates were 41 percent in patients who got un-fractionated heparin and 15 percent in patients administered enoxaparin, researchers reported on Tuesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Despite the availability of generic enoxaparin, it still remains more expensive than heparin, said coauthor Venky Soundararajan of nference, a Massachusetts data analytics company. As the study cannot prove causality, Soundararajan's team calls for rigorous research to elucidate the socioeconomic, racial, or other disparities that underlie their findings.

Recovering Covid-19 patients face mental health risks

Compared to patients recovering from other medical conditions, Covid-19 survivors are at greater risk of developing mental health problems, most commonly anxiety, depression and insomnia,psychiatrists reported on Monday.

The estimated incidence of a first psychiatric diagnosis within 90 days was 5.8 percent among Covid-19 survivors, compared to 2.8 percent in a comparison group of flu survivors, 3.2 percent in patients recovering from gallstones, and 2.5 percent in patients who had suffered fractures.