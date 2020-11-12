About 11,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia to Sudan fleeing the conflict in their home country and an estimated 50 percent of them are children, a UN refugee agency official has said.

"They are coming with very, very little possessions and while most of them have actually come in in a healthy condition, we have had information on some who have been injured," UNHCR representative Axel Bisschop told reporters in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

The agency had built a response plan for about 20,000 people, Bisschop said.

About 7,000 of those crossing have arrived at Hamdayat in Sudan's Kassala state, with another 4,000 arriving at Luqdi in al-Qadarif state.

Most of them are Tigrayan and some 45 percent of them are female, said Bisschop.

One photograph of a border crossing point showed about four boats ferrying people across a river, he said.

1980s famine camps reopen