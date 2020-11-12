A wanted PKK terrorist was killed in eastern Turkey, the country's interior minister has said.

Ismail Surgec, codenamed Yilmaz, was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list, and was neutralised in an operation in the Ahpanos Valley of Tunceli province, Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday.

The terrorist was the so-called person in charge of the province, Soylu added.

The minister also congratulated the "heroic" security forces over the successful operation.

The Interior Ministry said that Surgec was one of the two armed terrorists who were neutralised on November 10 by the provincial gendarmerie forces as part of Operation Yildirim-4.

Weapons seized

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that at least two terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation in rural areas of the Ahpanos Valley.