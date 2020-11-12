The US government has decided against enforcing its ban on Chinese-owned social media sensation TikTok to comply with a federal court ruling issued in the national security case.

The Wall Street Journal reported the US Commerce Department had decided to hold off on enforcing a Trump administration order to ban the video-sharing app owned by Chinese-based ByteDance.

The move comes after a federal court in Pennsylvania blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the ban, which had been ordered by the White House based on claims the app posed a security threat due to the company's links to Beijing.

According to the report, the Commerce Department said the shutdown order won’t go into effect "pending further legal developments."

Other court cases are also pending on the matter.

'Hypothetical' threat

The US Justice Department appealed a Pennsylvania judge's October 30 order that blocked the government from imposing restrictions on TikTok.

The Commerce Department's August restrictions order was to take effect late in the day, barring transactions with ByteDance's short video sharing app TikTok that its owner had warned would have effectively barred its use in the US.

The Commerce Department said in November 1 it would comply with Judge Wendy Beetlestone's order, but would "vigorously defend" its actions.

TikTok did not immediately comment on the government's appeal to the US Third Circuit.

Beetlestone enjoined the agency from barring data hosting within the US for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions.

Beetlestone wrote the "government’s own descriptions of the national security threat posed by the TikTok app are phrased in the hypothetical."